SCGOP celebrates Tuesday night’s election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Republican Party will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to celebrate and react to the party’s wins on election night.
According to information from the party, the briefing will be held at SCGOP headquarters in Columbia at 2 p.m.
The Palmetto State delivered a win for President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison to retain his seat. While polls showed a tight race, Graham won decisively, getting nearly 300,000 more votes.
Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson maintained his seat in the U.S. House, as well.
