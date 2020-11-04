LIVE AT 3 PM: SC Democratic party discusses election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Democrats had a mixed bag of results on election night, with several key races going to Republicans.
Party leaders will discuss election results at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison broke fundraising records in his effort to unseat incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, but Graham pulled out a decisive victory.
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham lost his seat to Republican Nancy Mace, though his campaign says he will not concede until all votes are counted.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson held on to his seat against Democratic challenger Adair Ford-Boroughs.
However, the Democrats did hold on to several seats in the state House and Senate, and longtime Congressman Jim Clyburn won his race by a landslide.
