Lexington Co. business owner arrested for illegally operating store without retail license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for illegally operating a cell phone store without a retail license.
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Michael David Deangelo Tucker was operating Uptown Wireless in Lexington County. The store’s business license was revoked in November 2018 by the SCDOR. Department officials informed Tucker how to rectify his account, but Tucker continued to operate the business and received several violations.
On October 20, 2020, SCDOR agents made a purchase at the store.
If convicted, Tucker will face a maximum of 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine.
Tucker is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.