First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and potential rain from Eta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re warming up! Also, we’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
· We’re tracking a gradual warming trend in the Midlands, with highs in the mid and upper 70s Thursday through the weekend.
· Rain chances will go up a bit Sunday into next week.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
· Some of Eta’s moisture could track into our area next week, especially by Tuesday through Thursday or Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, stay warm! Low temperatures will be chilly, falling into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.
High pressure will slide to our northeast over the next couple of days, allowing for some more moisture to move in. Eventually, we’ll begin seeing more showers moving in. Our temperatures will warm up, too.
On Thursday, highs will be a bit warmer, rising into the mid 70s. We’ll see increasing clouds as we go through the day.
With more of an easterly flow by Friday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of us should be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds on Saturday. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
On Sunday, rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid 70s.
Our rain chances could go up a lot by the middle of next week, all depending on the track of Eta in the tropics.
Eta continues to weaken over parts of Central America. Over the next few days, this storm is expected to track back over the Caribbean Sea, especially by this weekend and potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida.
If that’s the case, we could potentially see impact from this system here in South Carolina into the middle of next week with tropical downpours from Tuesday through possibly Friday. Stay tuned.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Veterans Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs near 80.
