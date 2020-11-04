Driver dies after truck hits barrier, sign on I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One driver has died after a collision caused several other crashes on I-20 Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. A 1994 Western Star dump truck was traveling west on I-20 when it went off the left side of the highway and hit the concrete barrier that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes. The truck also knocked over an overhead sign that fell into the eastbound lanes causing other crashes.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash. However, the driver died at the hospital.
The driver has not been identified at this time.
According to SCHP, there were three collisions in the area near mile marker 65. One of the collisions was classified as a hit-and-run.
All lanes are now open in the area.
