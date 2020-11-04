Driver dies after being hit by vehicle, tossed from moped

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash on Sloan Road on Tuesday.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Sloan Road near Rockerfeller Lane when the vehicle hit the back of a moped traveling ahead.

The driver of the moped was ejected after being hit by the Jeep and was later taken to a hospital to receive medical attention. The driver, however, died at the hospital after being injured.

SCHP is investigating this crash.

