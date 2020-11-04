Collisions cause traffic backup on I-20 East near Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several collisions on I-20 East have left lanes partially blocked near Broad River Road on Wednesday.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there were three collisions in the area near mile marker 65. However, someone was injured in one of the three collisions.
One of the collisions was classified as a hit-and-run.
Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.
We’ll have updates as we get more information about lane reopenings.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.