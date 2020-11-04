Cannon cedes Charleston Co. Sheriff’s race to Graziano

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, who has served in that position for 32 years, told reporters Wednesday morning it has been “the honor of his life” to serve as the sheriff of Charleston County.
“I’ve really put my heart in it and and proud of where we have come,” Cannon said.
Cannon said he believes the involvement of the American Civil Liberties Union, which endorsed Graziano, played a role in her victory. He also said the position the sheriff’s office took after unrest over the death of George Floyd and the May 30 riot in downtown Charleston, which he said was designed “to try to regain people’s trust in law enforcement” was “against the agenda of some folks.”
With 100% of precincts reporting, challenger Kristin Graziano had 52% of votes with 111,200 and Cannon had 48% with 104,107 votes.
Cannon said he has been proud to see how far some members of the sheriff’s office have progressed over the years.
He also lauded the county’s detention center, adding that people who come to the county for various reasons “are always amazed at how quiet it is” and how few problems the agency had over the years there. “I think that is one of the high points in my career was to see that develop from what it was,” he said.
Graziano’s projected victory means she will become South Carolina’s first female sheriff.
Cannon said he left Graziano a voicemail to congratulate her on her win.
“It has been quite an adventure and I love being part of this great organization, great folks,” Cannon said.
