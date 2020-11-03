UofSC receives approval to host limited number of fans for men’s, women’s basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Commerce has given approval to the University of South Carolina to host fans at basketball games this season.
Under the exception granted by the state Department of Commerce, fan capacity at Colonial Life Arena will now be reduced to 3,500 seats per game. Ticket pods will be sold in groups of twos, fours, and sixes. There will be about six feet of distance between pods. Face masks must be worn at all times by fans and staff in all areas of the arena. Fans will also be asked to follow the SEC and university fan safety guidelines.
There will also be signage detailing changes in concessions, pedestrian flow on the concourse, and restroom capacity along with other information. Transactions at concessions will be contactless and only debit cards, credit cards, and mobile pay options will be accepted.
All games at home for South Carolina will use mobile-only ticketing. Fans will not receive printed ticket booklets or have the option to print at home.
Officials will soon announce the schedules for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. With that, the seat selection process will begin on the week of November 9.
For more information, visit GamecocksOnline.com.
