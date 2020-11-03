Power outage affects polling locations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Dominion Energy power outage had more than a thousands customers without power on the morning of Election Day -- including several polling locations.
The outage map showed several incidents in the Rosewood area of Columbia.
Three polling locations were affected by the outage: Rosewood Elementary, AC Moore and Hand Middle.
As of 10:30 a.m., about half of the outages had been restored, including at Rosewood and AC Moore, but Hand Middle is still without power.
A Dominion official told WIS that their crews are working hard to restore power but they’re not sure how much longer it will take.
This story will be updated.
Are you experiencing an issue at the polls on Election Day? Call us at 803-758-1261.
