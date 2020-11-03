MONEY MATTERS: What is the SECURE Act and how does it affect you?

"The biggest thing people are seeing as a result of this is an extended age for RMDs. That’s Required Minimum Distributions, the amount the government forces you to pull out of your qualified accounts ... the government starts making you pull money out once you hit a certain age. The reason for this is they want to collect their taxes that you got a deduction on when you put it in. Prior to The SECURE Act that age was 70.5, however, now you are not required to take distributions out until age 72, " Bradley said.