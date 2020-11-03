First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking warmer weather and keeping an eye on Eta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a gradual warming trend here in the Midlands. Also, we’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies. It will be another cold night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
· We’re tracking a gradual warming trend in the Midlands, with highs rising into the 70s Wednesday through the weekend.
· Rain chances go up a bit late Friday into the weekend.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
· Some of Eta’s moisture could track into our area next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, bundle up! Low temperatures will be cold, falling into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.
High pressure will continue to control our weather into Wednesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.
On Thursday and Friday, highs will be a bit warmer, rising into the mid 70s each afternoon. Clouds will begin increasing in the area Thursday into Friday ahead of an easterly flow. That flow will keep a small chance of a shower in the forecast late Friday into your weekend.
Rain chances are around 20-30% for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Our rain chances could go up a bit early to mid next week, all depending on the track of Eta in the tropics.
Eta made landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon. The storm will bring catastrophic winds and flooding to parts of Central America over the next few days as it weakens.
This storm is expected to track back over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida. If that’s the case, we could potentially see impact from this system here in South Carolina into the middle of next week with rain and wind. Stay tuned.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 80.
