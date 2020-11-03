First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and warmer temps this week, and we’re keeping an eye on Eta.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a gradual warming trend here in the Midlands. Also, we’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking a gradual warming trend in the Midlands, with highs rising into the 70s today through the weekend.
· Rain chances go up a bit late Friday into the weekend.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
· Some of Eta’s moisture could track into our area next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got tons of sun today with high temperatures in the low 70s. High pressure sits over the region creating sinking air and the clear sky.
Overnight tonight lows are just a little warmer with mid 40s expected. The high pressure system moves north and east of SC and we see a little bit more moisture by the afternoon as an eastern flow sets up off the Atlantic. Expect partly cloudy skies.
We have a few more clouds move in Friday as an upper level trough in the jet stream nears creating uplift. But at the surface of the earth we have a high pressure system that will keep us dry. With the additional cloud coverage and humidity expect warmer low temps in the mid 50s. Highs reach the mid 70s.
Saturday and Sunday have mostly cloudy skies as the high pressure system to our north funnels in moisture. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and even a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Morning lows are near 60 and highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
Not much changes on Monday as the eastern flow continues, so expect low 60s in the morning and highs near 79 by the afternoon with a 30% chance of some showers.
By late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week we could see some moisture from Eta make its way to SC. Chances of rain are at 40% right now, and we will have to monitor Eta’s track closely.
Eta is expected to track back over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida.
Today: Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 80.
