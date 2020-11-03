Coroner identifies woman hit, killed by vehicle on Edmund Highway near Pelion

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle early yesterday morning.
The accident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Edmund Highway near Pelion.
Official say, 47-year-old Lisa Claudine Fry was traveling on Edmund Highway when her vehicle became disabled. When she exited the vehicle she was struck by an approaching car.
Fry was taken from the scene to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
The other occupants in Fry’s vehicle were not injured.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.