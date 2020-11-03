Cayce officials investigating hit and run on Airport Blvd

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is asking for community assistance to help identify a vehicle believe to be involved in a hit and run incident.
The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 1900 block of Airport Blvd.
Officials were notified when passing motorists saw an injured pedestrian laying on the shoulder of the roadway.
The victim was transported from the roadway to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The vehicle believed to be involved may have damage to the right front headlamp assembly. It could also have possible damage to the hood or bumper.
Officials are reviewing video footage from local businesses and traffic cameras in that area.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Cayce Department of Public Safety Lt. Jason Merrill at (803)-794-0456.
