AP: Graham defeats Harrison in highly contested US Senate race

“Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $120 million from out-of-state liberals and I’d like to thank all them for their investment into our economy,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick in a statement Tuesday night. “He spent his entire campaign hiding from voters, hiding from issues, hiding from the national Democrat baggage, hiding from everything except the wallets of Hollywood elitists and radical liberals. South Carolina is a Republican state, and he found out the hard way. We’re proud to reelect Senator Lindsey Graham and look forward to him continuing to represent us in the Senate.”