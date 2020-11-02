23-year-old killed in crash on I-26 in Richland County identified

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old man died in a single-car crash on Interstate 26 over the weekend.
It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 98 on I-26 East, officials said. That’s just before the Broad River Road exit.
Officials say the driver went into the interstate’s median, overcorrected and hit the guard rail on the right side of the road, flipping the car.
Jonathan Cato, 23, of Columbia, died at the scene from his injuries, the coroner confirmed.
Cato was not wearing a seat belt.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.