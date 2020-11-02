Trump campaigns in Fayetteville less than 24 hours before polls open for Presidential Election

FAYETTEVILE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Trump is speaking at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, NC Monday, a day before Election Day and less than 24 hours after holding a rally in Hickory, NC.
Monday’s rally will began at 11:30 a.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Airport Road. Doors opened at 8:30 a.m. President Trump started delivering remarks just before noon.
Trump held a campaign rally at the Hickory Regional Airport where tens of thousand supporters attended Sunday. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., but his speech started closer to 6:30 p.m.
Attendees, who had to register, stood in line as early as 7 a.m., and spectators were allowed to enter at 2:30 p.m.
Trump made a strong final push to win voters in North Carolina.
He spoke about opening up the economy, how a vaccine for COVID-19 is right around the corner and how Democratic opponent Joe Biden is the wrong person for the White House.
Trump’s third visit to North Carolina in two weeks came the day after early voting ended in the state. His fourth visit will be Monday. Melania will be campaigning for her husband in Huntersville Monday afternoon.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but the presidency is likely not to be decided then.
Trump flew into Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where he was greeted by Rev. Franklin Graham.
He took a helicopter to Hickory where he was met with thousands of supporters.
“The best is yet to come,” Trump said. “Proud citizens like you help us build this country, and together, we are taking back our country. We are returning the power to you, the American people.”
Trump encouraged those who haven’t voted to cast their ballots on Election Day. Trump said that North Carolina, and its 15 electoral points, could be the difference in the election.
Last week’s campaign rally in Fayetteville was postponed because of heavy winds from Tropical Storm Zeta. Instead, he and First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Fort Bragg.
Trump previously spoke at a campaign rally in Gastonia, where more than 25,000 people attended, on Oct. 21.
In the final stretch of the campaign, CBS News Battleground Tracker has Biden leading Trump by four points in North Carolina, for those 15 Electoral points.
