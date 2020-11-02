RCSD: Suspect shot at patrol car before deputy shot him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect accused of opening fire on a deputy’s car in south Columbia was shot by that deputy, officials said.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday on Marathon Drive. That’s off Bluff Road, just south of Interstate 77.
Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to the address because of a domestic dispute.
When one deputy got to the scene, a man fired an assault rifle at the deputy’s car, hitting it at least three times, Lott said. Thankfully, the deputy was not shot.
The sheriff said his deputy returned fire from inside the car, shooting the suspect in the arm.
After the deputy started shooting, the suspect ran to a nearby house and grabbed a woman who lives there around the neck, Lott said.
Deputies, along with the woman’s husband, wrestled the gun away from the suspect.
Michael Dennis, 23, was arrested. He already faced numerous charges in other cases, Lott said.
Dennis is in the hospital recovering from being shot in the arm, but will face additional charges once he’s released.
The RCSD Officer-Involved Shooting Team will investigate the scene of the shooting, Lott said.
