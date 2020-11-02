Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing road in Lexington identified

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man crossing a road in Lexington County was hit by a car and killed, officials said.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Highway 321 near Busbee Road in Gaston.
A driver going north on Highway 321 hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road, officials said.
John Castner, 52, of Gaston, died at the scene from his injuries, the coroner confirmed.
The driver of the car did stop and officials say charges are not expected to be filed in this case.
