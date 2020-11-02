21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on SC State University’s campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials from South Carolina State University have confirmed 21 new cases of covid-19 on its campus, all of which are student athletes.
Organized practices were suspended a week ago by the university and student athletes were placed under quarantine after a member of the Athletics Department tested positive.
Contact tracing was conducted while the university awaited the results of accelerated testing for the students from MUSC.
As a result of this rigorous testing protocol, we have been able to quickly identify positive cases, conduct important contact tracing and quickly act to mitigate any further transmission among our student-athletes. Subsequently, we partnered with SC DHEC to perform a second round of tests of the remaining students, which have all come back negative," SC State President James E. Clark said.
Students with positive test results have been placed under quarantine in a residence hall on campus designated for positive cases. No students are exhibiting symptoms at this time and they all are being monitored by medical staff at the university.
These students will be able to continue their classes remotely and will have meals delivered to their rooms.
Other athletes who have not tested positive remain in quarantine and will continue to be routinely tested while they continue classes remotely.
University officials are using what they have learned from these newly identified cases to further enhance protocols as they finalize plans to welcome more students back to campus for the start of the spring semester, which begins January 4, 2021.
SC State allowed 200 students to return to campus for in-person instruction and remote classed on Sept. 17. Of those 200 students, 175 of them were student athletes who took part in strength and conditioning workouts and practices in preparation for winter sports competitions.
