Lexington Police searching for 24-year-old missing woman

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police is searching for a 24-year-old woman who they say went missing overnight.
Officials say that Sushannah Cotton Yandle was in a suicidal crisis when leaving her home on Roberts Street in Lexington around 11 p.m Sunday.
Yandle is 5′6″ and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, with grey Nike tennis shoes with pink and blue accents.
The vehicle she was driving was a red 2003 Ford Expedition with SC Tags: 3713MX.
Police are concerned about Yandle’s health and her safety.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sushannah Yandle are asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.
