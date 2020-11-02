Lexington Police searching for 24-year-old missing woman

Sushannah Yandle (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 2, 2020 at 5:18 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 6:20 AM

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police is searching for a 24-year-old woman who they say went missing overnight.

Officials say that Sushannah Cotton Yandle was in a suicidal crisis when leaving her home on Roberts Street in Lexington around 11 p.m Sunday.

Yandle is 5′6″ and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, with grey Nike tennis shoes with pink and blue accents.

The vehicle she was driving was a red 2003 Ford Expedition with SC Tags: 3713MX.

Police are concerned about Yandle’s health and her safety.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sushannah Yandle are asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.

