Jaime Harrison to hold drive-in rally in Orangeburg on Election Day eve

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison will be hosting a drive-in campaign rally in his hometown, Orangeburg, on the eve of Election Day.
The rally will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds located at 350 Magnolia St.
Harrison will be joined by several other political leaders from the Orangeburg area as well.
He will speak to supporters regarding his vision to restore hope to South Carolina and motivate them to help get out the vote for his campaign.
Entrance into the rally is first-come, first-served and attendance will be capped when the fairgrounds are at capacity.
Each car will have a four person limit and face masks are required for all occupants.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on November 2.
Those unable to attend will be able to view the rally from the campaign’s website and Facebook page.
