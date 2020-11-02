First Alert Forecast: Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning, then we’re warming up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking patchy frost, then a gradual warming trend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Midlands Tuesday morning.
· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies. It will be cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s, cold enough for patchy frost to develop. Think about the pets, the plants and the people.
· After a cold and frosty start Tuesday, we’ll see highs rising into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
· We’re tracking a gradual warming trend, with highs rising into the 70s Wednesday through the weekend.
· Rain chances go up a bit Friday into the weekend.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! As we move through your Monday night, bundle up! A Frost Advisory is in effect late tonight into early Tuesday morning. It will be cold enough for patchy, light frost to develop in parts of the Midlands. In fact, temperatures will be cold, falling into the low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.
After a cold, frosty start Tuesday morning, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will climb into the low 70s Wednesday, then rise into the mid 70s Thursday and Friday.
Clouds will begin increasing in the area Thursday into Friday ahead of an easterly flow. That flow will keep a small chance of a shower in the forecast Friday into your weekend.
Rain chances are around 20-30% for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Eta. This hurricane will impact parts of Central America over the next few days with wind, rain and flooding. Let’s watch this system closely. Some forecast models track this system back over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida. Stay tuned.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Election Day: Patchy AM Frost. Then, Mostly Sunny and Mild. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
