First Alert Forecast: A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are posted for the Midlands this morning, then we’re warming up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a potential freeze and frost for parts of the Midlands this morning. Then, expect gradual warming for the rest of the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are posted for parts of the Midlands this morning.
· After a cold and frosty start today, we’ll see highs rising into the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies.
· We’re tracking a gradual warming trend, with highs rising into the 70s Wednesday through the weekend.
· Rain chances go up a bit Saturday.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got a cold morning out there! Take the heavier jacket, and maybe even a hat and gloves! Low temps will be in the low 30s this morning and rise to the upper 30s by around 8am. Expect temperatures to continue to rise throughout the afternoon, all the way to 67. Skies are sunny under a large high pressure system located just to our west today.
Overnight lows are chilly again, but not quite as cold. Lows bottom out near 40 with clear skies. High pressure moves over the region and starts to bring in a slight eastern flow that brings in a little more moisture. Highs reach the low 70s.
We continue our gradual warming Thursday with lows in the mid 40s and highs reaching the mid 70s. Expect a few more clouds and a little bit more humidity.
Friday we are cloudy to mostly cloudy, more moisture will be moving in from the east, but it looks like the rain will hold off, at least for now. Expect morning lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the mid 70s.
A wave in the jet stream pushes over Saturday and increases our chances of rain to 30%. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows near 60 and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Eta. This hurricane will likely make landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm, then impact parts of Central America as a catastrophic storm over the next few days with wind, rain and flooding. Let’s watch this system closely. Some forecast models track this system back over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida. Stay tuned.
Election Day: AM Freeze/Frost. Then, Sunny and Mild. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
