When do experts expect to call a winner in South Carolina? It depends

“Within seven and eight [o’clock] a lot of results will get reported. All those in-person absentee results of those record-setting numbers will be reported fairly quickly,” Whitmire said. “Probably around three quarters will at least be done on Election Night. And a lot of counties will finish their by-mail ballots on Election Night, so I think it will just depend on media organizations calling winners, it will just depend on how close elections are and if they feel they can do it,” he explained.