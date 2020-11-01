Sumter Co. Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in shooting on Utah Circle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the 18-year-old who died following a shooting on Utah Circle.
Officials say DeQuandre Perry was shot shortly before 1:30 a.m. He was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey Hosptial where he later died from his injuries.
An autopsy for Perry will be performed Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Coroner’s Office is assisting the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.