SCHP: 3 killed in two-vehicle collision on SC-45 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have died following a two-vehicle collision on SC-45 near Eutawville.
The accident occurred on October 31 shortly before 6 p.m.
Officials say a 1992 Cadillac and a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria were traveling in opposite directions on SC-45 when they collided head-on.
The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Crown Victoria were also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identities of the deceased are unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
