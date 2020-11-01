Horry County Fire Rescue crew rescues kitten from car engine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One lucky little kitten in the Grand Strand found itself part of a recent rescue from first responders.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it recently received a call that the kitten was stuck in the engine compartment of a van and wasn’t coming out. Crews then responded, working for nearly an hour to bring the cat out of the engine. HCFR said the ladder duo from Station 1 in Socastee made the eventual rescue.
HCFR added that the cat immediately received a bath, and is expected to make a full recovery.
Officials also want to remind residents to check their car’s surroundings and engine compartments for animals seeking shelter as the nights and mornings get colder.
