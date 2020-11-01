FIRST ALERT- Frost a possibility tonight into Tuesday morning

By Adam Clark | November 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 4:54 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are expecting some of the coolest air of the season to start the workweek.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

-A lake wind advisory will be in effect until 10am today.

-Cold and dry weather is expected today, with highs in the upper 50s.

-Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 30s Tuesday morning.

-We are watching Eta in the tropics.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure builds over the Midlands today and will keep our skies sunny. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs reaching the upper 50s. A jacket/sweater will be needed today! Expect a breezy morning and for the winds to relax by mid morning. A lake wind advisory is in effect until 10am, it is not advised for small crafts to be out on the lake during this time.

The high moves over the region Tuesday morning and calms our winds and allows for cold air to sink to the lower levels of the atmosphere. This will bring temps in the mid to low 30s. Frost is a concern, especially in low-lying areas.

We warm up Tuesday, into the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny for election day and winds really calm. Wednesday morning we are down to 40 in the morning and highs reach 71 with continued sun.

Thursday the humidity starts to increase a little. This brings some clouds making skies partly cloudy. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 70s.

By Friday there’s a 20% chance of showers as the moisture continues to increase. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 70s.

FORECAST UPDATE

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s

Election Day: Patchy AM frost with temps in the 30s. Then mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. There’s a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Eta has formed in the western Caribbean. The system will continue to push closer to Central America with a landfall late Wednesday as a Cat 2 hurricane. The current movement is to the west at 12mph. At this time, Eta is not a threat to the US and will not impact our forecast.

