FIRST ALERT-A few showers early Sunday, but sunshine and cooler temperatures for the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are expecting some of the coolest air of the season to start the workweek
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-A few showers will continue for the beginning of your Sunday
-Clearing is expected by early afternoon
-A lake wind advisory will start at 8pm and continue until Monday morning
-Cold and dry weather is expected Monday, with highs in the 50s
-Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s Tuesday morning
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Showers will taper off and end Sunday morning. The moisture associated with the front will clear out of the area by midday, a cold front will soon follow. That front will help to usher in our first real cold snap of the season. Monday will be much colder with daytime highs in the 50s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the 30s and some patchy frost.
Temperatures will start to moderate by Tuesday.
The workweek will remain dry at this time as high pressure builds into the area.
FORECAST UPDATE
Sunday: Morning showers ending, afternoon becoming sunny and windy. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s
Election Day: Patchy AM frost with temps in the 30s. Then mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the western Caribbean. The system will continue to push closer to South America with a landfall late Wednesday as a Cat 1 hurricane. The current movement is to the west at 15mph. At this time, Eta is not a threat to the US and will not impact our forecast.
