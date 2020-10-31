Richland Co. Deputy Sheriff bust some moves with citizens on TikTok

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It was just another night on the job for Richland County Deputy Sheriff, Lt. Danny Brown, until a citizen stopped his partner when they were on patrol.
Tyquan Price was a fan of Lt. Brown’s TikToks and wanted Brown to do a video with him.
And while the two were dancing it out in front of bright car lights, RCSD Sr. Deputy Addy Perez captured the whole thing and amassed more than 16-thousand views on Twitter.
Brown has been on TikTok for about a year and sees it as integral to community policing.
“If we are going to reach this younger generation...especially in this COVID environment we have to use social media,” he said.
For the 20-year RCSD veteran, he said getting out of the patrol car and talking to people is part of the department’s philosophy.
“Simply getting out, talking with people, you can ride through these neighborhoods every day, 24 hours a day, if you don’t get out of your car and start face-to-face human contact that is the only way you are going to get these relationships going,” he said.
Brown said when Price approached him his response was pure excitement.
“Heck yea, let’s get out of the car, get away for the work and have fun for a few minutes,” he recalled saying.
Brown said if or when TikTok isn’t popular anymore, he will start using the next app because not only is keeping up with trends and the people he serves part of his job, it’s one of his favorite parts.
“It’s a good time, nobody wants to be out there at work all day, everyone wants to take a break from work. If we can do that, take a break, and have fun, social media is the way to go.”
You can follow Brown on all social media at @thundacat830.
