Red Rooster Sports Bar and Grill hosting Trunk or Treat event for children in foster care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Red Rooster Sports Bar and Grill, along with Changin Lanez Car Club, will be hosting a drive-through Trunk or Treat event this evening.
The event is a collection drive for Epworth Children’s Home. It will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Epworth is a residential program that serves children in foster care.
Families from across the Midlands will be able to drive-thru the parking lot of the restaurant and view the decorated cars from their vehicles.
At the end of the drive-thru, treat bags will be given to the families. They will also be able to donate items for the children’s home.
Families can visit the Epworth Children’s Home website to review their wish lists.
