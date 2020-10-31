Defense wakes up in time to help Tigers keep perfect record intact

“We had some opportunities to make some plays,” said Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. “On those first couple of drives, we didn’t get our head around. We lost leverage and let the guy run away from us. We’re hitting [Jurkovec] as he threw and, man, he drops a dime. A ball fumbles up in the air, we tip it, and then, they catch it. We jump offsides. I think we had three first-half offsides. Not very disciplined there. We got a chance on, I think maybe, a 16-play drive that they converted a number of critical situations.”