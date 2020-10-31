CLEMSON GAMEDAY UPDATE: No. 1 Tigers take on Boston College

The Clemson football team runs down the hill, dubbed as the most exciting 25 seconds in college football, before the game against Syracuse, Oct 24, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports (Source: Ken Ruinard)
By Emery Glover | October 31, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 1:03 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Top-ranked Clemson will host Boston College at noon at Memorial Stadium

The Tigers have won nine straight against the Eagles and are looking to continue their winning ways.

We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here.

FIRST QUARTER

Boston College has been aggressive from the second their offense touched the field. Jurkovec has been given the Eagles a huge lift against a Tigers' defense that is missing James Skalski, Tyler Davis, and Mike Jones, Jr.

With that, the Eagles have scored 14 points. it’s been an eye-opener to say the least.

The Eagles outgained Clemson 140-123 at the end of the opening quarter.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

BC: 11-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec to Zay Flowers (Boumerhi kick good), 7-0 Eagles (13:08)

CU: 35-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne (Potter kick good), 7-7 (10:54)

BC: 2-yard run by David Bailey (Boumerhi kick good), 14-7 Eagles (8:41)

SECOND QUARTER

BC: 97-yard fumble return by Brandon Sebastien (Boumerhi kick good), 21-7 Eagles (12:14)

