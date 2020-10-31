CLEMSON GAMEDAY UPDATE: No. 1 Tigers take on Boston College

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Top-ranked Clemson will host Boston College at noon at Memorial Stadium
The Tigers have won nine straight against the Eagles and are looking to continue their winning ways.
We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here.
FIRST QUARTER
Boston College has been aggressive from the second their offense touched the field. Jurkovec has been given the Eagles a huge lift against a Tigers' defense that is missing James Skalski, Tyler Davis, and Mike Jones, Jr.
With that, the Eagles have scored 14 points. it’s been an eye-opener to say the least.
The Eagles outgained Clemson 140-123 at the end of the opening quarter.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
BC: 11-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec to Zay Flowers (Boumerhi kick good), 7-0 Eagles (13:08)
CU: 35-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne (Potter kick good), 7-7 (10:54)
BC: 2-yard run by David Bailey (Boumerhi kick good), 14-7 Eagles (8:41)
SECOND QUARTER
BC: 97-yard fumble return by Brandon Sebastien (Boumerhi kick good), 21-7 Eagles (12:14)
