Clemson faces first test without Lawrence vs. Boston College

Without Lawrence available, the Eagles will look to win their first game against Clemson since 2010. However, there may not be much of a dropoff from a talent perspective at the quarterback position. Freshman DJ Uiagalelei will likely get the start for the Tigers in Lawrence’s absence. In five games, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Uiagalelei is 12-of-19 passing for 102 yards. Even with Lawrence out for Saturday’s contest, the Tigers' offense still possesses the ability to put up points in a hurry. This year, Clemson has outscored opponents 93-7 in the opening quarter leaving teams in a less than desirable position moving forward.