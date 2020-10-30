Voting open Saturday, Oct. 31 in numerous Midlands' counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Polling places in several counties in the Midlands will be open on the Saturday before Election Day.
People wishing to vote absentee in person can go to the location in their county to cast a ballot.
Here’s a full list of locations and times:
- 1930 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Midlands Technical College, 1674 US 321 Business, Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Camden City Arena, 517 Bull Street, Camden, SC 29020
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lexington County Auxiliary Building, 605 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Masonic Temple, 2324 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29204
- -- OR -- Richland County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29202
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
- Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
