Sumter man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been sentenced to serve five years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Anthony Ray “Hammer” Nielson pleaded was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officials said Nielson distributed sexual abuse material using a file-sharing network to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office.
After Nielson was identified, investigators searched his Sumter County home and seized a computer and other related items. During their investigation, authorities found file-sharing software, extremely graphic search terms, and additional child sexual abuse material on the computer.
Officials said Nielson was found in Georgia in 2017 where he was arrested.
When Nielson is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender.
In an unrelated case, Nielson was charged with possession of methamphetamine and he pleaded guilty to that charge when he was sentenced for the previously mentioned charges.
