Report: KSP training presentation quotes Hitler, pushes for cadets to be ‘ruthless killers’

This is disgusting. I certainly hope this powerpoint does not reflect the current training for KSP or any law enforcement officer entity. The tone and tenor are overtly white, Christian, male, warlike and adversarial. The idea that any law enforcement agency would use quotes from Hitler in their training is offensive and dangerous. The language used places officers in direct opposition to the communities they serve--dehumanizing civilians while propping up law enforcement. It drips with toxic masculinity and over militarization. The entire framing of creating “Warriors” serves only to create a mindset where police engage their work (i.e. the community) in fear. And a scared officer is a dangerous officer. This is only more proof that the system has to be completely undone. This can’t be reformed. We must deprogram and retrain, but that has to happen with new people, a new paradigm, and a foundation made of something other than paternalistic white supremacy. This training is emblematic of the root problems of policing and we should not be surprised with resulting fruits.

Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds