Prisma Health pediatrician says trick-or-treating can be done safely with caution

If you concerned about the chances of spreading the virus through the candy exchange, Dr. Greenhouse says, “There’s certainly still a lot that we don’t know about this virus. We do know that the predominant methods of spread appear to be droplet and aerosol spread, but there absolutely is some potential that contact, hand contact, that sort of thing can spread it, as well. That, touching objects could potentially spread it, as well. Although, that seems to be a much lower contributor to spread.”