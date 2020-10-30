MY TAKE: No matter the outcome of the 2020 Election, America must move forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Can you believe it?
We’re just days away from the 2020 Election.
The past few months, you have been bombarded with campaign ads, phone calls, and text messages from candidates vying for your vote.
And this season we’ve also seen an explosion in partisan politics on social media.
Let’s be blunt. 2020 has been as difficult and divisive a year as any in recent memory. We’ve been hit with a deadly pandemic and unrest and protests sparked by deadly police shootings.
Now, we are just days away from a critical election. On November 3, we will choose our next president. Voter turnout could break records. At the time of this recording, more than 1 million people in South Carolina have already voted.
WIS will be busy covering the elections and making sure the process is fair here in the Midlands.
But once the dust has settled, no matter the outcome on November 3, it is time for this country to move forward.
Republican or Democrat, we are all Americans.
Nobody ever promised that democracy would be easy or that you would get exactly what you want because you live in a democracy.
So on Election Day, make sure your voice is heard, but on November 4, we should all remember what it means to be an American.
Let’s respect the office, the process, and most importantly, let’s respect each other.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours.
