Graham, Harrison face off in final Senate debate just days before election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With just three full days left before Election Day, Sen. Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison have agreed to a final debate.
The pair were supposed to debate three times. WIS aired the first debate, but the other planned debates hit several snags.
The second was turned into forums instead and the third was initially canceled because the candidates couldn’t agree to follow the same COVID-19 regulations.
On Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., the two will face off in a debate hosted by SCETV, South Carolina Public Radio and The Post and Courier.
It will air on SCETV and last one hour.
This story will include a live stream of the debate once it begins.
