Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Saturn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Saturn! Saturn is 4-year-old Tortoiseshell cat and loves to be worshiped daily.
She’s very intelligent and has a sass and spicy tortitude.
Once she warms up to humans her fierce exterior melts away. Saturn loves to receive head scratches, attention and enjoys laying around.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
