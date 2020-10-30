Former SC Comptroller General Lander dies at 90

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has learned that former South Carolina Comptroller General Jim Lander has passed away.
Lander became the state’s 40th comptroller general in 1999. He served in that role until 2003.
Prior to that, Lander was elected to serve as a state senator for District 18 in 1992. He served the district for six years before being elected as the state’s comptroller general. Lander was chosen as the Legislator of the Year by the South Carolina Association of Counties and the South Carolina Association of the Deaf.
Lander enlisted in the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1949. He retired in 1985 as the S.C. Army National Guard’s Chief of Staff. While enlisted, Lander served in Korea and Vietnam during his active military service.
Lander was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the U.S. Meritorious Service Medal, the Cross of Gallantry, the Armed Forces Honor Medal of the Republic of Vietnam, the S.C. Palmetto Cross, and the S.C. Distinguished Service Medal.
He also received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Richard W. Riley in 1985.
Lander later served as the Commander and Major General of the South Carolina State Guard from 1988 to 1991.
Lander was 90 years old.
