First Alert Forecast: Cool & spooky for Halloween, then a few showers for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather in the Midlands!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be breezy and chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· Halloween will be cool. Highs will be in the 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
· A few showers are possible Sunday (30% chance) with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
· Much cooler weather moves in for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
· Morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Election Day (Tuesday). Some patchy frost is possible. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Much cooler weather moves in for Halloween. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will fall from the low 60s into the 50s by the time you’re trick or treating Saturday night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. We’ll also see a full moon Saturday night. In fact, Saturday’s full moon is called a “blue moon” since it’s the second of two full moons in a single month. Also, Mars will be visible in the nighttime sky. Enjoy.
By Sunday, a few showers are possible as a cold front moves in. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
Highs will drop into the upper 50s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Then, temperatures by Tuesday morning (Election Day) will likely be in the mid to upper 30s! Bundle up! It’s cold enough that a few locations could see some patchy frost. Plan ahead and care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Invest 96-L in the Caribbean Sea. It has a high chance of developing into a tropical system in the next several days. The next letter in the Greek Alphabet is Eta.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Chilly and Breezy. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. A Cooler Day. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Election Day: Patchy AM Frost. Then, Mostly Sunny and Mild. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
