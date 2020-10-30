COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Charlotte church event jumps to 181 in four counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a church event in Charlotte has increased by 38 people.
Mecklenburg County health officials say there are now 181 people within four counties in the WBTV viewing area who have tested positive for the virus.
Health officials say that 172 Mecklenburg County residents, along with four residents in Iredell and Gaston counties, and one in Cabarrus County who were connected to the convocation event from Oct. 4-11 at The United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road were confirmed to have tested positive.
Health officials say there could be more cases because some test results may not be completed, while others have refused to get tested.
The church event had guests from all across the state, region and country,
Health officials say they have notified several local health departments in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York to monitor for potential cases connected to these events.
The convocation events were attended by people from California, District of Columbia, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.
In addition, there have been six coronavirus-related deaths -- five from Mecklenburg County and one from Gaston County.
A coronavirus cluster at Madison Saints Paradise South Senior Living is also linked to the convocation event. Health officials say there are 19 confirmed cases at the facility – 16 residents and three staff. There has also been one case at White Oak Manor Assisted Living Facility.
Public Health has attempted to contact at least 262 close contacts of confirmed cases linked to the event.
The United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road was holding an annual gathering the weekend of Oct. 10, according to county commissioner and church member Vilma Leake. The events were held Oct. 4-11.
Health officials urge anyone who attended events at the church Oct. 4 - Oct. 11 or who has been in contact with someone who attended events at the church to get tested immediately.
Mecklenburg health officials issued an abatement order against a church prohibiting gatherings for two weeks for the church.
The United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road had a week-long revival planned to begin on Oct. 25 and hadn’t committed to canceling the event, County Manager Dena Diorio said during a Saturday morning press conference.
Officials have barred the church from holding in-person gatherings at its Mecklenburg County properties until at least Nov. 6.
“We believe the risk to our community is grave and reaches into any number of settings,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.
Harris, who said she “does not take this authority lightly,” said it’s only the third such abatement she’s issued in her 30-plus career in public health.
Diorio said the church has rebuffed efforts to work with the county.
“We have made several efforts and attempts to work with the United House of Prayer and requested to do testing events on their site and requested information from the organization to be able to ensure that we can get compliance as well as do additional contact tracing,” Diorio said.
If the church ignores the order, the county can file for a temporary restraining order, Harris said.
The county’s order also requires the church to post a public notice that all in-person gatherings at United House of Prayer facilities are canceled until at least Nov. 6, and it must take reasonable steps to clean and disinfect all indoor surfaces at its Beatties Ford Road location.
This is considered the single biggest outbreak in Mecklenburg County.
