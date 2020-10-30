Clemson receives approval to host limited number of fans for men’s, women’s basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson University has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to allow fans to attend men’s and women’s basketball games this season.
Under the university’s plan, the capacity at Littlejohn Coliseum for fans will be reduced to 1,860 fans for men’s and women’s basketball games. The reduction, according to university officials, is based on six feet of social distance among seating pods. Fans will be seated in pods of two and four affiliated guests.
“We are grateful to the many internal and external groups who helped create and guide this plan for safely hosting supporters to our basketball programs this season,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “We again thank Governor McMaster and his team, as well as the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their input and approval. Having now hosted several home athletic events this fall, we continue to be confident in our ability to welcome fans to our facilities. We will consistently evaluate the latest information to make adjustments as needed.”
Back in July, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order that allowed stadiums, arenas, and other entertainment venues to reopen under the condition that they operate at 50% or less capacity or host no more than 250 people without receiving approval from the state’s Department of Commerce.
Here are the additional measures that will put in place for basketball season:
- Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.
- Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.
- Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially distanced pods.
- The Burton Gallery and North Gates will serve as entry gates.
- Ticketing is all mobile for the 2020-21 season for men’s basketball.
- Admission for women’s basketball games is free for the 2020-21 season on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Parking is available for anyone with a ticket.
- ADA Parking is available with a valid state-issued DMV hangtag on the North Circle of Littlejohn Coliseum via Ravenel Rd.
- Clemson asks fans not to tailgate during the season. Tents, trailers and large groups are prohibited.
- Lots open two hours prior to tipoff.
- Fans are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing whenever possible in parking areas.
Season ticket holders will be contacted at a later date with more information on how to get tickets.
Clemson is also expected to release the full schedules for both men’s and women’s basketball teams in the coming weeks.
