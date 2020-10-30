Clemson receives approval to host limited number of fans for men’s, women’s basketball

“We are grateful to the many internal and external groups who helped create and guide this plan for safely hosting supporters to our basketball programs this season,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “We again thank Governor McMaster and his team, as well as the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their input and approval. Having now hosted several home athletic events this fall, we continue to be confident in our ability to welcome fans to our facilities. We will consistently evaluate the latest information to make adjustments as needed.”