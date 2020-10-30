Camden woman dies in crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old Camden woman has died after being involved in a single-car collision in Sumter County on Friday morning.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the woman was traveling as a passenger in the front seat of a 2003 Toyota Avalon on Pisgah Road around 10:20 a.m. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed. The passenger, according to SCHP, was ejected from the car during the crash.
The passenger, identified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office as Dorethea Sumpter, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver was taken to a hospital to receive medical attention.
An autopsy for Sumpter will be performed on Sunday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause of death.
SCHP and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this crash.
