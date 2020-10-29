Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations

Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations
A train derailment on Thursday has forced people from their homes. No injuries have been reported. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Associated Press | October 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 1:37 PM

MAURICEVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in southeast Texas say a freight train has derailed and are urging nearby residents to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assess the damage.

The Orange County sheriff’s office says train cars left the track Thursday morning near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border.

It’s unclear what the train was hauling and what caused it to derail. There are no reports of injuries.

There was a train derailment on the Kansas city Southern track in Mauriceville near the old 62 crossovers. Hazmat crews...

Posted by Orange County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Authorities urged people to evacuate schools, businesses and homes within a mile of the site.

Drone footage from the sheriff’s office shows train cars piled up along a railroad.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.