Suspect stole items from Irmo convenience store during burglary, officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a fast food restaurant and stole items from a convenience store.
Officials said the incident happened on the 7700 block of Broad River Road around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect broke a window at Burger King and entered the restaurant before heading into the 7-11 convenience store. While inside the store, the suspect took several items.
Authorities said the suspect ran out of the back of the store towards the New Friarsgate subdivision.
If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, please call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.